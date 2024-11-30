Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 51.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $51.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

