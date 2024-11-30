Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 118.6%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,600 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,286.0 days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Gentera has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

