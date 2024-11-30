Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 118.6%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,600 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,286.0 days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Gentera has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.
About Gentera
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gentera
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.