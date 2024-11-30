Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Grows By 25.9%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,788,100 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 3,009,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.
Siemens Energy Price Performance
Shares of SMEGF stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $54.90.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
