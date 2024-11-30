Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Grows By 25.9%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,788,100 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 3,009,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of SMEGF stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.