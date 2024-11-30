Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rises By 38.1%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SPAR Group Price Performance
SGRP stock remained flat at $2.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,421. The company has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,568,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,270.40. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,540 shares of company stock valued at $827,417. 59.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SPAR Group
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPAR Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.