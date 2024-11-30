Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rises By 38.1%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SGRP stock remained flat at $2.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,421. The company has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,568,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,270.40. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,540 shares of company stock valued at $827,417. 59.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

