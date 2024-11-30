Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Expands By 84.7%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takara Bio Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Takara Bio has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20.

Get Takara Bio alerts:

About Takara Bio

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.