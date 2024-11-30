Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Expands By 84.7%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Takara Bio has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20.
About Takara Bio
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Takara Bio
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Trading Halts Explained
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.