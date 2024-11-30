Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Decreases By 41.0%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 452,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

