Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Declines By 17.6%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.6 days.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
The Weir Group stock remained flat at $27.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
The Weir Group Company Profile
