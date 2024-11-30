Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 43.0%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 1.0 %

TIRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,592. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

About Tian Ruixiang

Featured Stories

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

