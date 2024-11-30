Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,062,000. Telephone and Data Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 1.11% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 335.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 523,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 136,419 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -2.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

