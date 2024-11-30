Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Smiths Group
Smiths Group Price Performance
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.