Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Smiths Group has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

