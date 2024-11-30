Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

