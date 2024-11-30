Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
SMGZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Smiths Group
Smiths Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.