SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SolarBank Trading Down 4.4 %

SUUN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,247. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35. SolarBank has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarBank

About SolarBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SolarBank Co. ( NASDAQ:SUUN Free Report ) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

