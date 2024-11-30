South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

