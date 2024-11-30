Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.5% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $63,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in CBRE Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $142.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.