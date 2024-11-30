Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the October 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.2 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
SPXSF stock remained flat at $84.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $138.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.