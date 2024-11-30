Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the October 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.2 days.

SPXSF stock remained flat at $84.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $138.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

