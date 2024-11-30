Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 17,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $259,833.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 377,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,535.04. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 12,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $182,749.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,450.16. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,481 shares of company stock worth $1,380,714. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Spire Global by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Spire Global by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

SPIR has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 108,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

