Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces $1.29 Interim Dividend

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.294 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
