Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces $1.29 Interim Dividend

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.294 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.