Synapse Trading Up 27.7% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $118.12 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synapse has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,680,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

