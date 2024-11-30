Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 39.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,833 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 141,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

