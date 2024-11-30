Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.5 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 108,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

