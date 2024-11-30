Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 135.0% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

TXRH stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.88 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

