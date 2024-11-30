The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

