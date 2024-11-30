TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on TowneBank

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.