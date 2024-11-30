Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Boshoku Stock Performance

TDBOF remained flat at $15.50 on Friday. Toyota Boshoku has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

