TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

TPG Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TPG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. TPG has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -447.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TPG by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TPG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.