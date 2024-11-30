Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the October 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TARK stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

