Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Update

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLX remained flat at $0.48 during trading on Friday. Trans-Lux has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.68.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

