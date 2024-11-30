Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,905.0 days.

Traton Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $29.51 during trading hours on Friday. Traton has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

