Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,905.0 days.
Traton Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $29.51 during trading hours on Friday. Traton has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.
About Traton
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Traton
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.