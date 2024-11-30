TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Down 18.0% in November

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. 109,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,982. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

