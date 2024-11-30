TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,719 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,073,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,517,000 after buying an additional 220,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.51 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

