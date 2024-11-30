TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 3,598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVW stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

