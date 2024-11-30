TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

