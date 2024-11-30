TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,137,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,545,000 after acquiring an additional 236,042 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $605.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $455.41 and a 12 month high of $606.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

