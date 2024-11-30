Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 13,600 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Twenty Acre Capital LP trimmed its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 4.1% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 173,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 3,391.7% in the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 247,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

