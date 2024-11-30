Twin Securities Inc. Acquires 2,358 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Twin Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Manchester United accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.