UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $268.85 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372,518 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.80% of CF Industries worth $268,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7,617.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $89.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

