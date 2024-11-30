UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 57,301 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.62% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $264,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,130,000 after purchasing an additional 681,858 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $92,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,398,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

