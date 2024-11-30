Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,188,171 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

