Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $47.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

