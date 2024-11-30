Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 60.2% in November

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 948,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,799,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 959,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

