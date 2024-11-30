Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 60.2% in November

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 948,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,799,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VGIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.03. 959,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
