Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of VASO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,266. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

