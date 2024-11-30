Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,466 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

