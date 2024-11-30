Verition Fund Management LLC Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SharkNinja worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.39.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

