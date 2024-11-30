Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 41,264 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 147.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar by 428.9% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,518,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $174.48 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

