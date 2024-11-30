VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 37,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,053. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

