Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,541 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,654,000 after buying an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,905 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $248.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

