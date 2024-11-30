Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPAY stock opened at $381.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.33. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.15 and a 1 year high of $385.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.93.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
