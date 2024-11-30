Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Billion

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $240.00 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 186.1% higher against the US dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.52465751 USD and is up 19.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $257,963,933.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

