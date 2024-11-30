Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Dividend History for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.