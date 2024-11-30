Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.