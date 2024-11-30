Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

IGA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

